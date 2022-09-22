DENVER (KDVR) — Three weeks into the season and we’re still talking a lot more about a head coach than the team that he’s coaching.

“I’m doing every single thing I can to try and put myself in a position to be able to be able to make faster and more efficient decisions,” Nathaniel Hackett said. “I think we’re going to have some good answers as we move forward.”

Hackett has been an easy target both locally and nationally during his first two games running the Broncos sideline, but, according to Bradley Chubb, has had no problems holding on to his locker room.

“We’re sticking by him every chance we get. Everybody is locked in, we’ve just trying to get to 2-1,” Chubb said.

There are many moving parts challenging the Broncos. Take the red zone, for instance, where play selection is always magnified. The Broncos are 0-6 inside the 20-yard line, having run 17 passing plays and just four rushes.

“I always look at myself internally,” quarterback Russell Wilson said. “Is there anything I can do to speed up anything else? The biggest thing for me is continuing to play the game the way I know how to play it.”

The Broncos are an interesting study in incongruities. They are eighth in the NFL in passing yards, ninth in rushing and seventh overall, but are just 24th in scoring.

“Potential is a scary word,” Hackett said. “There have been certain aspects of our game that we’ve performed at a very high level. But in the end, this game is about scoring points. We’ve been close, but we have to finish. That’s what we need to see now.”

The sooner the better for the team and head coach alike.