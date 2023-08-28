DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Broncos are heading into regular season games after the team won the final game of preseason against the Los Angeles Rams.

With the recent announcement of $100 million in upgrades to Empower Field at Mile High, there are some things to know before going to a game at the home field.

Here is a complete guide including what to know about getting to the game, parking, what you can bring, how to find your seats, when to arrive and more.

Parking at or near Empower Field

You can park at the stadium, but you will want to arrive early and it will cost you. Parking lots open four hours and 30 minutes before kickoff, except for Lot C, which opens about six hours early depending on kickoff time.

Lot C is the early tailgating lot, and spots are sold for $40 on a first-come, first-served basis. According to the Broncos website, there is a tradition with this lot where tailgaters line up early to get those parking spaces, and the lot is expected to be sold out within 30 minutes to an hour after opening.

Lot A has parking spaces in a carpool section that are $30 and are only sold for vehicles with four or more attendees.

ADA parking spaces are restricted to guests with a valid state-issued ADA parking placard or vehicle registration. Those spaces do sell out, according to the website. Lots D and G offer ADA spaces for $30, and Lot L offers ADA spaces for $20.

There are also offsite parking options. The Broncos website lists a few, including Ball Arena, Auraria Campus, the Denver Aquarium, and Riverside Church. Parking spaces at these lots open about four hours before kickoff and will cost $15 to $30.

The Broncos website has a map of parking lots on and off-site, as well as a video guide for parking. The Broncos 365 app also has directions.

Transportation options to Empower Field

There are several RTD bus stops and rail stations near the stadium. According to RTD, you can use the Next Ride app or the online trip planning tool and type in “Broncos” in the destination field to see options.

RTD said it adds rail cars on some lines before and after home games to accommodate large crowds, so prepare for busses and light rails to be busy.

If you choose to use rideshare options, there is a specific place for pickup and drop-offs south of the stadium towards the RTD Decatur-Federal light rail station on Howard Place.

You can also ride a scooter to the stadium. Designated parking zones for scooters are at the Broncos Bridge and around the Ring Walk, according to the Broncos website.

If you bike to the stadium, there are several bike racks onsite which can be accessed via the South Platte Trail.

Tickets, seating map, which gate to go to

All tickets to Broncos games and parking passes are mobile-only, which means you cannot print out a copy of the ticket. Fans must access tickets for entry through the app or smartphone browser.

In the app, tap the “tickets” button at the bottom of the screen, then tap “account manager” to log in, then you will be able to view, transfer and resell tickets. At entry, you can scan multiple tickets from one device.

If you do not have a smartphone, the Broncos website says to contact customer service at 720-258-3333 or email tickets@broncos.nfl.net.

Additionally, if your device decides to break down conveniently when you need to pull up your tickets, or if you just need help accessing your mobile tickets, there will be mobile assistance centers on-site with people to help.

The Broncos website has a step-by-step guide for managing your account. There is also a 3D seating map to help you find exactly where your seat is and where the nearest entry gate is. In general, gates open about two hours before kickoff.

Security: What to bring, what to leave behind

Fans will go through two security checks when entering the stadium gates. Staff visually check bags before they are searched at the second security checkpoint where fans will also be subject to metal detector screening.

Only clear bags are allowed inside the stadium per NFL bag policy guidelines. According to the stadium’s website, you can bring one clear bag no larger than 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches, or a one-gallon clear freezer bag. In addition to the clear bag, you can bring a small clutch bag no larger than 4.5 inches by 6.5 inches.

You can bring your own food as long as it is contained in a clear plastic bag, and non-alcoholic drinks as long as they are in a factory-sealed bottle and are not frozen.

You can bring a one-piece foam seat cushion, but it should be smaller than 18 inches wide and should not have zippers or pockets. You can also carry jackets, blankets and other items, and those items will be searched at security.

You can bring a still-photography camera as long as the lens is 6 inches or less, but video-specific cameras are not allowed. Binoculars are allowed.

Other prohibited items include weapons, balls and items that can be used as a projectile, animals that are not service animals, electric apparel, battery packs, large umbrellas, strollers, laser pointers, alcohol, banners, signs or flags, bottles or cans, coolers, and any other item deemed inappropriate by stadium management, according to the website.

If you have a prohibited item when going through security, you can store it in the Binbox lockers near Gate 8 and Gate 2 for a fee.

Empower Field at Mile High is a cashless venue, so you will need to bring mobile forms of payment like Apple Pay and traditional credit or debit cards. There are cash-to-card machines on each level of the stadium for fans who do not have a card or mobile payment option.

Other things to know

The field is outdoors, so be sure to check the forecast ahead of time.

Tailgating is allowed in some lots as long as tailgating parties do not occupy more than their designated parking space and conclude an hour before kickoff.

The Broncos have an a-z fan guide available for fans to reference for more information about all things regarding home games.

Once you enter the stadium, do not leave unless you plan not to return. The stadium has a no-re-entry policy.

There are charging stations for mobile devices in the stadium, as well as new free Wi-Fi available to all attendees.

There are several new restaurants this year, you can find those and other food sources on the concession map. This map also has other resources like restrooms, team stores, elevators and stairs.

Broncos home game schedule

The following games will be played at home at Empower Field at Mile High:

Week 1: Sept. 10 vs. Raiders at 2:25 p.m.

Sept. 10 vs. Raiders at 2:25 p.m. Week 2: Sept. 17 vs. Commanders at 2:25 p.m.

Sept. 17 vs. Commanders at 2:25 p.m. Week 5: Oct. 8 vs. Jets at 2:25 p.m.

Oct. 8 vs. Jets at 2:25 p.m. Week 7: Oct. 22 vs. Packers at 2:25 p.m.

Oct. 22 vs. Packers at 2:25 p.m. Week 8: Oct. 29 vs. Chiefs at 2:25 p.m.

Oct. 29 vs. Chiefs at 2:25 p.m. Week 11: Nov. 19 vs. Vikings at 6:20 p.m.

Nov. 19 vs. Vikings at 6:20 p.m. Week 12: Nov. 26 vs. Browns at 2:05 p.m.

Nov. 26 vs. Browns at 2:05 p.m. Week 16: Dec. 24 vs. Patriots at 6:15 p.m.

Dec. 24 vs. Patriots at 6:15 p.m. Week 17: Dec. 31 vs. Chargers at 2:25 p.m.

The Broncos have a Fan Code of Conduct that outlines acceptable behavior in the stadium.

You can anonymously report unruly fan behavior, parking issues, security concerns or other concerns by texting 720-650-6464 or calling the Fan Behavior Hotline at 720-258-3850.