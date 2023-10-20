DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Broncos and Green Bay Packers are facing off Sunday in an afternoon game.

The only win for the 1-5 Broncos came three weeks ago against the Chicago Bears. Otherwise, the season has been underwhelming for fans – especially when compared to the relative success of the University of Colorado Buffaloes and the spotlight shining on Boulder.

The 2-3 Packers haven’t had much more success, but Green Bay is coming off a bye week and should be well-rested.

How to watch Packers vs. Broncos on TV and streaming

Kickoff : 2:25 p.m. MT

: 2:25 p.m. MT Channel: CBS

The Broncos are back in the afternoon timeslot this week against the Green Bay Packers.

Kickoff is scheduled for 2:25 p.m. at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium in Denver

Tickets for Packers vs. Broncos

If you’re hoping to see a Broncos game this fall you may want to try to make it this weekend. Not only will the weather be great (more on that below) but there are also abundant tickets available.

Nearly every section of Empower Field at Mile High has dozens of seats available.

Whether you’re buying through the Broncos website or going on the secondary market, you’re likely to pay more than $100 per ticket.

Forecast for Packers vs. Broncos

Sunday should be a nice afternoon for football, with temperatures during the game in the mid-70s.

The Pinpoint Weather Team is forecasting a high of 76 degrees for Sunday, and meteorologist Travis Michels says there will be “abundant sunshine.”

If you’re not going to be at the game, this is a great weekend to watch from a patio or rooftop. Anyone who has experienced fall in Denver knows there could be a shift by the end of next week when highs are forecast to be in the 40s or 50s, with higher chances for cold weather the deeper into the season it gets.

Key things to know for Packers vs. Broncos

Green Bay is the betting favorite to win this week’s matchup against the Denver Broncos, but not by much.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Packers as 1.5-point favorites, which means it’s essentially a tossup.

“Sean Payton is off to his worst start as a head coach in his first season with the Broncos (1-5). Struggling Jordan Love and the Packers (2-3) provide an opportunity for Payton, Russell Wilson and the Broncos to get on the winning track,” Associated Press pro football writer Rob Maaddi while picking Denver to win the game said.

Keeping up with the Jones: The Packers are hopeful their early bye will allow one of their top playmakers to return to form. Running back Aaron Jones scored twice on opening weekend but has missed three of the last four games with a pulled hamstring.

“I prefer a later bye, but I needed it now, so thank God it came when it did,” Jones said. “Everything happens for a reason. It worked out.”

Hamstrung Dulcich: Broncos tight end Greg Dulcich focused on his hydration, stretching routine and hip mobility after pulled hamstrings caused him to miss seven games as a rookie last year. But it’s been even worse this season as he’s pulled up lame in both games he’s played and will miss his fifth game Sunday because of hamstring injuries.

Without Dulcich stretching the field and forcing defenses into difficult decisions, the Broncos rank next-to-last in the league with 19.7 receiving yards per game out of their tight ends.

“I’m sure he’s frustrated just like we are frustrated for him,” Payton said.

Passive Packers: The Packers have been outscored 54-6 in the first half of their last three games. Not only are they dawdling, they’ve been mostly idle of late. Due to scheduling quirks, the Packers return to action Sunday having played just one game in a 23-day stretch.

The Packers hosted the Lions in a Thursday night game on Sept. 28, then didn’t play again until a Monday night matchup at Las Vegas on Oct. 9 ahead of their bye week.

Payton’s Playsheet: The screenshots quickly reached Sean Payton following Denver’s loss at Kansas City, when the two-minute section of his playsheet was on display for everyone to read quite clearly. But he downplayed the significance of everyone knowing, for instance, that his code word for quarterback sneak is “Converse.”

“I don’t worry about it,” Payton said, explaining that the game unspools too fast for such keywords to matter to a defense.

When NFL reporter Dov Kleiman tweeted that Payton will have to change the tags for the next game, NFL commentator and former O-lineman Mark Schlereth hit the snark button with this reply: “Not because people see them but because they don’t work!”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.