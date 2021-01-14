Getting to know George Paton: Broncos GM ready for new role

DENVER (KDVR) — Call it new vision and refreshed hopes, new Broncos General Manager George Paton is ready for work.

“(The Broncos) have a good core of young players,” Paton told denverbroncos.com. “The record doesn’t reflect that well because of the number of injuries. It’s a roster that can develop quickly with this coaching staff.”

Paton stresses the importance of the NFL Draft, where Denver is currently set to select 9th. In the last 14 seasons with the Vikings, Paton has worked directly with General Manager Rick Spielman on all salary cap and player acquisition decisions.

“Denver is getting an incredible talent evaluator,” says Spielman. “You aren’t an incredible evaluator unless you are sitting there, willing to do the work. Wanting to sit there, search under every stone. George does that.”

The Vikings success in acquiring talent is strong. Paton played a key role in their acquisition of 22 Pro Bowlers through the draft (15), college free agency (2), veteran free agency (4) and trade (1) during his time in Minnesota.

“He is a great listener, and he has an even keeled demeanor to the nth degree,” says Spielman. “Nothing rattles his cage.”

As for Paton’s philosophy as general manager, it all comes down to talent on the field.

“You have to draft and develop talent to win and sustain,” says Paton “We are going to be aggressive, acquire talent any way we can – free agency, practice squad players, waiver claims.”