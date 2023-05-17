DENVER (KDVR) — Mark your calendars! The Denver Broncos’ first kickoff is the second week of August.

The first two games are away but the final one is at Empower Field at Mile High. The first contest is on a Friday night at Arizona against the Cardinals on Aug. 11 at 8 p.m. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 19 in San Francisco vs. the 49ers.

But Broncos Country has to wait until Aug. 26 before they can watch their favorite players in orange and blue at home. The Broncos will face the Los Angeles Rams at 7 p.m. at Mile High.

The Broncos are 9-3 all-time against the Rams in preseason matchups, which represents the fourth-most preseason wins by Denver against a single opponent.

The full regular season schedule was released last week with the first game at home against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Broncos most often play preseason games against the Cardinals and 49ers having a combined 42-24 all-time record. Denver leads the preseason series against all three teams.