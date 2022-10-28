LONDON (KDVR) – Once the pads were off at practice, the real work began for the Denver Broncos.

That work of course is spreading the sport of American football by teaching kids about it.

As part of the NFL Play 60 campaign, the Broncos taught the Xs and Os to over 100 kids between the ages of 12 to 18 from the Harrow Club in England.

“Just to be able to give back is fantastic,” said quarterback Russell Wilson between hand-offs to children. “When you are little, you dream to be a football player. Now we get a chance to play in front of everybody and get to give back and teach the game.”

You can catch the Broncos when they go head-to-head with the Jaguars bright and early this Sunday morning.