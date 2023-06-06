DENVER (KDVR) — A former Denver Broncos running back was arrested in Douglas County on charges of domestic violence.

Lance Ball, 37, was taken into custody on Monday.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a home near Venneford Ranch Road and South University Boulevard in Highlands Ranch on a report of a physical domestic disturbance.

When deputies arrived, the victim said Ball had started an argument when he returned from golfing. DCSO said Ball had allegedly been drinking while golfing.

During the argument, the victim allegedly suffered a “significant” injury to the head. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment, but DCSO has not provided an update on the injury.

Ball was arrested on the following charges:

Domestic violence

Assault in the second degree

Criminal mischief

Ball was a former running back for the Denver Broncos from 2010-2013. He also played one season with the Indianapolis Colts from 2008-2009.