Former Broncos safety T.J. Ward announces retirement

DENVER, CO – OCTOBER 30: Strong safety T.J. Ward #43 of the Denver Broncos celebrates after intercepting the ball in the third quarter of the game against the San Diego Chargers at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on October 30, 2016 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — Super Bowl champion and two-time Pro Bowler T.J. Ward is officially leaving football.

After eight years in the NFL, the “No-Fly Zone” member is retiring, saying in a statement that football is in his blood and that he is “honored and blessed to have completed 8 NFL years.” Ward also thanked the Denver Broncos for three “amazing” years.

Ward started his career with the Cleveland Browns before coming to Denver as a free agent in 2014, where he would eventually play in Super Bowl 50, beating the Carolina Panthers and bringing home the Lombardi Trophy.

He last played in the NFL in 2017, where he appeared in 12 games with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before briefly signing with the Arizona Cardinals practice-squad in 2020.

In a Tweet posted to his account on Wednesday morning the former safety said:

“For everything this game brought me I am forever grateful, to the fans I gave my all too, to the teams I gave my all too. To my family who gave there all to me through all the ups and downs, I thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

Ward’s announcement makes him the third “No-Fly Zone” member to retire, joining Darian Stewart and Aqib Talib. The remaining two members, Chris Harris Jr. and Bradley Roby, still play in the NFL.