Former Broncos QB will start for Browns on TNF against Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — The Cleveland Browns announced on Wednesday that Case Keenum will start at quarterback for Thursday Night Football.

The Broncos will face the Browns at 6:20 p.m. on FOX31.

Keenum will fill in for Baker Mayfield who is healing from a shoulder injury, according to the Browns.

Keenum signed with the Broncos in 2018 and started all 16 games, completing 62% of his passes for a career-high 3,890 yards, 18 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. Keenum was traded to the Washington Football Team in 2019.