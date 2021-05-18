Former Broncos player’s cat rescued from Maserati

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (KDVR) — Isaac Yiadom’s cat might be short a few lives.
Firefighters in Florida were called on Sunday morning to rescue the current New York Giants kitten from the undercarriage of the NFL player’s Maserati, according to a Facebook post by the Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue.
First responders jacked up Yiadom’s vehicle and were able to make a successful recovery.
Yiadom was selected in the third round (99th overall) by the Denver Broncos in 2018. He was traded to the New York Giants in 2020 for a seventh-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.