Linebacker Todd Davis #51 of the Denver Broncos reacts after returning an interception for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on October 18, 2018 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Denver, CO (KDVR) – Former Denver Broncos linebacker Todd Davis has retired from the NFL.

Davis was a four-year starter for the Broncos (2016-2019) and a member of the Super Bowl 50 team. He recently signed with the New York Giants and played for the Minnesota Vikings in 2020.

In total Davis, 29, spent six seasons with the Broncos. The undrafted free-agent from Sacramento State played in 82 games with Denver, totaling 448 tackles, two sacks, and one interception.