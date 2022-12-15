DENVER (KDVR) — Former Broncos linebacker Bill Romanowski knows what it takes to win in the NFL.

“It all revolves about being the best player you can be (and) being the best teammate you can be,” Romanowski said, who returned to Denver this week. “If you make that a priority, you’re 98% there.”

In his 16-year NFL career, Romanowski won four Super Bowls and played for some of the league’s most iconic franchises.

During that time, Romanowski developed friendships with three Hall of Fame owners: Eddie DeBartolo (San Francisco 49ers), Pat Bowlen (Denver Broncos), and Al Davis (Oakland Raiders), who helped shape the modern-day NFL. He said that the legendary trio shared one common trait.

“It was all about being world champions,” Romanowski said proudly, before offering advice to the Walton-Penner Family ownership group that bought the Denver Broncos in August for an NFL record $4.65 billion.

“If it’s about saving money, you don’t have a chance. If (your focus is on) anything other than football and being world champions (then), you’re going to struggle.”

As for the current Broncos team, who own a 3-10 record heading into Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals, Romanowski maintains a glass-is-half-full outlook.

“(They have a) new coach (in Nathaniel Hackett) and (Russell Wilson is) a new QB. They’ve definitely had some gelling issues. But you’d have to say Russell Wilson probably played his best game this past weekend (against the Kansas City Chiefs), so that is encouraging,” Romanowski said with a smile.

“I always try to find the bright side to everything, but it’s been a very frustrating season,” Romanowski said.