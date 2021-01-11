Former Broncos LB Al Wilson chosen for 2021 class of College Football Hall of Fame

DENVER (KDVR) — The National Football Foundation (NFF) & College Hall of Fame announced the 2021 class of the College Football Hall of Fame on Monday.
Former Broncos linebacker Al Wilson is one of 13 inductees for this year’s class, according to the NFF.
Al Wilson was drafted by the Broncos in 1999. He played all 8 seasons for the team, receiving 5 Pro Bowl invitations.
The 2021 College Football Hall of Fame Class will officially be inducted during the 63rd The National Football Foundation Annual Awards Dinner on Dec. 7 alongside the 2020 Hall of Fame Class, according to the NFF.
The 2020 event was canceled due to COVID-19.
Here are the players that will be inducted, according to the NFF:
- Harris Barton – OT, North Carolina (1983-86)
- David Fulcher – DB, Arizona State (1983-85)
- Dan Morgan – LB, Miami [FL] (1997-2000)
- Carson Palmer – QB, Southern California (1998-2002)
- Tony Romo – QB, Eastern Illinois (1999-2002)
- Kenneth Sims – DT, Texas (1978-81)
- C.J. Spiller – RB/KR, Clemson (2006-09)
- Darren Sproles – RB, Kansas State (2001-04)
- Aaron Taylor – OT, Notre Dame (1990-93)
- Andre Tippett – DE, Iowa (1979-81)
- Al Wilson – LB, Tennessee (1995-98)
These are the coaches who will be inducted, according to NFF:
- Rudy Hubbard – 83-48-3 (63.1%); Florida A&M (1974-85)
- Bob Stoops – 190-48-0 (79.8%); Oklahoma (1999-2016)