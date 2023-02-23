DENVER (KDVR) — Former Denver Broncos coach Vance Joseph is returning to the Mile High City as a defensive coordinator.

New head coach Sean Payton is adding to his team and is officially bringing on Joseph. Joseph will run the Broncos’ defense under Payton.

Previously, Joseph was the head coach in Denver from 2017 to 2018. Most recently, he was the defensive coordinator in Arizona.

Josey Jewell and Justin Simmons are the only two current players who played under Joseph on the defensive side.

During his time as head coach, Joseph had a record of 5-11 in the 2017 season and a record of 6-10 in the 2018 season.