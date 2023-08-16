DENVER (KDVR) — Mike Shanahan is still awaiting a hopeful trip to Canton.

The former Broncos coach will not be one of the inductees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s class of 2024.

Shanahan was being considered for the coach/contributor nomination, along with former New York Giants coach Tom Coughlin, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, Pittsburgh Steelers owner Art Rooney Jr. and former Kansas City Chiefs coach Marty Schottenheimer among others.

Ultimately, it was Buddy Parker, the coach who led the Detroit Lions to two NFL Championships in the 1950s, who received this nomination.

He will need to be approved by the full 50-member selection committee early next year. That committee will also consider 15 modern-era players and three seniors.

The Broncos won back-to-back championships under Shanahan in 1997 and 1998, making him one of only six NFL coaches to do so.

Shanahan, the winningest Broncos coach, was previously inducted into the team’s Ring of Fame in 2021 and the Colorado Sports Hall of Fame in 2010.

He coached NFL legends including running back Terrell Davis, tight end Shannon Sharpe and quarterback John Elway.

Shanahan spent 20 years as a head coach, including 14 years with Denver, four with Washington and two with the then-Los Angeles Raiders. He also had stints as an offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach with the Broncos and the San Francisco 49ers.

His coaching tree also includes his son Kyle, the head coach of the 49ers, Rams head coach Sean McVay and former Broncos coach Gary Kubiak.