LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Raiders have parted ways with head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager David Ziegler, the team announced Tuesday night.

McDaniels worked as the head coach of the Denver Broncos from 2009-10 before ultimately being fired from the team. The announcement came via a post on X at 10 p.m.

The post had the following message.

“The Las Vegas Raiders have relieved Josh McDaniels and David Ziegler of their duties as head coach and general manager. After much thought about what the Raiders need to move forward, have decided to part ways with Josh and Dave. I want to thank them both for their hard work and wish them and their families nothing but the best,” said Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis.

McDaniels led the Raiders to a 3-5 record so far in the 2023 season. The firings come a day after the team dropped one to the Detroit Lions on Monday Night Football 26-14 at Ford Field in Detroit.

The trade deadline came and went on Tuesday, with Las Vegas making no moves. It was anticipated by many that the Raiders would be either buyers or sellers in the market, but no such move was made.

McDaniels was hired by the Raiders in 2022 and reportedly received a four-year contract worth approximately $10 million per season, outlets reported. It is not immediately clear what will come of the remainder of his contract. Ziegler was also brought on board in 2022 replacing the fired Mike Mayock.

In their tenures, the Las Vegas Raiders had a record of 9 wins and sixteen losses finishing third in their division in the 2022 season.

Late Tuesday evening, the Las Vegas Raiders named Champ Kelly as the Interim General Manager. Kelly is in his second season as Assistant General Manager with the Raiders.

8 News Now’s Chris Maathuis reported that Raiders Linebacker Coach Antonio Pierce is expected to be named as the Interim Head Coach.

Las Vegas is set to take on the 2-6 New York Giants on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium at 1:25 p.m.