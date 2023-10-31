DENVER (KDVR) — Coach Deion Sanders is well-known for his larger-than-life personality, his iconic outfits and his career, which has made him the favorite subject of many football fans.

Recently, Sanders was imitated by Kenan Thompson on SNL, and now Coach Prime’s style has been imitated by Broncos Quarterback Russell Wilson.

Wilson posted several photos of himself sporting a black cowboy hat, a white CU Buffaloes sweatshirt emblazoned with “PRIME,” polarized mirrored sunglasses and a large chain bearing a “3.”

In a Halloween morning press conference, Coach Sanders said he hadn’t seen Wilson’s costume.

“Should I dress as him?” he joked with reporters.

Others from the Broncos team joined Wilson for photos, including wide receivers Tim Patrick and Jerry Jeudy. Players in attendance dressed as the clown from “It,” a Na’vi from James Cameron’s “Avatar,” the Joker from “Batman,” Chucky, and Michael Myers, among others.

Wilson has dressed up as other coaches previously. He dressed as the Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll in 2017, complete with a wig and Carroll’s mannerisms.

This isn’t the first headline-making costume created by Wilson and his wife, Grammy-award-winning artist Ciara. Wilson and Ciara dressed as Beyoncé and Jay-Z Carter in 2019.

This year, Ciara dressed as Janet Jackson from The Velvet Rope era, after dressing up with her daughter as a Serena and Venus Williams “Got Milk?” advertisement in 2022.