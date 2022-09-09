DENVER (KDVR) – New Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson will be back in Seattle for “Monday Night Football” this week, but this time he’ll be using the visitor’s locker room and wearing an orange and blue uniform.

This will be the first time in eight years the Denver Broncos have played the Seahawks in Seattle. While the Broncos are favored to win by 5.5 points, the Seahawks won the last time these two teams faced in the Pacific Northwest.

“I was fortunate to play there for 10 years. I know they’ll be rowdy. I know they will be excited. I know that. It’s ‘Monday Night Football,’ so it’ll be a special environment,” Wilson told the Associated Press. “Listen, I think that I gave my heart and soul every day. I know nothing less, and hopefully, it’ll be positive, but at the same time I know we’ve got a game to play.”

That last matchup in Seattle happened on Sept. 21, 2014, when the Seahawks won 26-20. That came a few months after these two teams matched up in Super Bowl XLVIII, another game won by Seattle.

Denver did eventually get some level of revenge in 2018 when the Seahawks came to Empower Field for a regular season game, which the Broncos won 27-24.

This week things are different though. It will be the first time in Wilson’s professional career that he’s playing for a team other than Seattle and it just so happens to be on turf he’s very familiar with. The nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback holds the No. 4 spot for combined passing and rushing yards since he joined the league in 2012 with 39,910.

That’s not all that’s impressive about Wilson. Over that same time frame, he has registered a passer rating of 100 or higher 83 times, beating Tom Brady, Drew Brees and Aaron Rodgers who all have 77 since Wilson’s debut. Two of those quarterbacks, Rodgers and Brady, are the only quarterbacks who have interception rates lower than Wilson’s 1.8%.

Some fans and experts the FOX31 team talked to said they’re not sure what kind of reception Wilson will get when he walks into Seattle. He certainly created a lot of magic when wearing the Seahawks uniform, but his exit from the team wasn’t exactly smooth.