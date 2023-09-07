DENVER (KDVR) — It’s week one of the fantasy forecast. Colorado Sports Night’s fantasy expert Ryan Wormeli from Fantasy Pros joins Myck Miller to break down who should be in or out of your fantasy football lineup.

On the Las Vegas Raiders side, Wormeli said you are safe to start wide receiver Davonte Adams and running back Josh Jacobs.

On the Denver Broncos side, Wormeli said to proceed with caution.

“I would probably tend to avoid starting most of those guys just because you don’t know what the offense is going to look like under Sean Payton,” Wormeli said.

Wide receiver Courtland Sutton and running back Javonte Williams would be risky starts for the Broncos, but Wormeli said he’ll have a good idea of what to expect going forward after week one.

“It’s going to mean a lot to me once we see how this offense works with Russell Wilson and Sean Payton. We are going to know fairly quickly if this is going to work,” Wormeli said.

