Fangio leaning towards Rypien for Broncos vs Patriots game

DENVER (KDVR) – It wasn’t always pretty for Brett Rypien making his first career NFL start.

“No it wasn’t! Obviously I didn’t like the interceptions one bit,” said head coach Vic Fangio Friday on the FOX31 Broncos Zone Zoom call.

But, barring a quicker-than-expected comeback from the starter Drew Lock, Rypien did enough to earn a second start a week from Sunday in New England.

“Besides the interceptions, I think he made some really good throws pushing the ball down the field and the touchdown throws were excellent. Unless Drew (Lock) is able to come back next week, that (Rypien) will likely be the way we go against the Patriots,” Fangio said.

Rypien threw for 242 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions in the Broncos 37-28 victory over the winless (0-4) New York Jets.

For the Broncos it marked their first win of the season and hopefully something to build off of moving forward.

“Yeah, a huge sigh of relief is how I would put it. It always feels good to get that first win,” said Fangio.

The Broncos will now get a mini bye-week of sorts as they rest up this week before returning to work on Tuesday to start preparations for Cam Newton, Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots.