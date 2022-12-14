DENVER (KDVR) – The single-largest capital improvement ever made to the home of the Denver Broncos was just announced and it’s expected to cost $100 million, or about twice Russell Wilson’s annual salary.

According to officials with the Denver Broncos, plans to give Empower Field at Mile High a nine-figure makeover have been approved, and once the offseason arrives construction at the 22-year-old stadium will begin.

“As we look toward the future with the long-term plans for our stadium, we are equally focused on the present to ensure Empower Field at Mile High remains a premier sports and entertainment venue,” Denver Broncos President Damani Leech said.

The Metropolitan Football Stadium District will be providing $12 million for the projects and the remainder of the makeover will be handled by the Broncos organization, along with financing from G-4.

Here are some of the upgraded amenities you can expect to see once the season begins next fall.

Empower Field upgrades 2023/24 season

Technology

The scoreboard on the south side of Empower Field will be expanded by 70% which, according to the franchise, would make it the fourth largest single scoreboard inside of any NFL stadium, carrying an overall measurement of 72 feet tall by 225 feet wide.

Additionally, this scoreboard, the two other ribbon boards, the video boards, and the tunnel boards will all be upgraded with High Dynamic Range displays.

Much like the scoreboards, the Empower Field video control room will also be converted to HDR.

One technological aspect of this plan that won’t begin being upgraded until 2024 is the enhancement of the WiFi system within the stadium.

Concessions

According to the newly announced plan, the south deck will have permanent concessions for the first time ever.

Additionally, levels 1, 2, 3 and 5 will all receive concession enhancements including spots for companies like Favs @ Mile High and Denver Cocktail Co.

Broncos Team Store

The team store on the south end of Empower Field will increase in size by 25% after receiving a 3,000-square-foot expansion.

It will also have bathrooms added so that you can shop without that concession-fueled stress building in the back of your mind.

Hospitality

Both on the east and west side of the stadium, an elevator will be installed to help assist ADA guests more easily navigate the stadium’s multiple floors.

The United Club is set for an aesthetic overhaul with new A/V technology and larger HD video displays expected to be installed.

Plans to install an all-inclusive hospitality area on Level 0 have also gained approval.