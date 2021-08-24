Empower Field braces for full capacity during Broncos final pre-season game

DENVER (KDVR) — Empower Field will be filled to the gills this Saturday at 7:05 p.m. when they Denver Broncos face off against the Los Angeles Rams in their third and final pre-season game of the year.

A statement released by the Broncos organization said there will not be any restrictions put in place for visitors of the stadium who are fully vaccinated.

#BroncosCountry, we can’t wait to see you on Saturday at @EmpowerField for #LARvsDEN!



For more Know Before You Go information that includes the latest COVID-19 protocols, visit » https://t.co/mtuP0x6pgX pic.twitter.com/8kG4lI4fko — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) August 23, 2021

In contrast to this, those in attendance who have yet to receive their vaccination against COVID-19 are encouraged to wear a face mask to protect themselves and those around them.

The NFL has pushed to decrease any potential spread by implementing a no autograph rule as well as cashless ticket buying.

The team also announced additional sanitation procedures fans will notice:

Transformation of all bathrooms to entirely touchless systems, including toilets, sinks and paper towel dispensers.

Installation of UV-C lights under escalators in order to reduce or eliminate bacteria on widely used handrails.

Addition of bipolar ionization in the stadium’s HVAC system, which is expected to both lower the risk of disease transfer and eliminate allergens.

Placement of 800 hand sanitizer stations—both stand-alone and wall-mounted units—for fans to utilize throughout the stadium.

This follows a recent trend of sports organizations and leagues testing the ‘capacity waters’ despite the recent resurgence of the COVID-19 Delta variant.

Coors Field, home to the Rockies, nearly returned to full capacity on June 28 with 50,000 fans allowed in.

Also earlier in August, venues of soccer teams competing in the English Premier League moved back to full capacity for the first time since March of 2020.

A full briefing on what to expect on Broncos’ game day and how best to prepare for your trip to Empower Field can be found here on their fan experience page.