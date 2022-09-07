DENVER (KDVR) — Former Denver Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders announced on Wednesday that he is retiring from the NFL.

Sanders played for the Broncos from 2014-2018. He played a total of 12 years in the NFL with three Super Bowl appearances and two Pro Bowl appearances.

“I feel like it’s the right time for me, 12 years. I’m walking away from the game healthy. I’ve had a great career. I’ve played in a lot of great games. I just feel like it’s my time. Now I can run routes with my son and play basketball with my son, hang out with my kids and enjoy my life,” Sanders shared in a video on Twitter.

“I gave it my all. Every single rep, every single play, I tried to go 100 percent as hard as I can. And that’s why I can hang my hat and say I gave the game everything I had and the game gave it back to me.” “In that Broncos stadium, it was the best energy I’ve ever had, truly.”

Right before the Broncos won Super Bowl 50, Sanders said he remembers what he said to Peyton Manning.

“I remember looking over at Peyton and telling, “Embrace it man, this is beautiful, you’re going out on top.”

The Broncos said there will be a news conference on Wednesday at 11 a.m. for Sanders’ announcement. You can watch it live on FOX31 NOW in the player above.