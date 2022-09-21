DENVER (KDVR) — After announcing his retirement from the National Football League weeks ago, former Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders teased that his next chapter will involve television.

Now, we know where and when to tune in.

Sanders announced on Twitter that he will be making his debut on NFL Network’s GameDay Morning show at 7 a.m. MDT Sunday.

The Super Bowl champion shared a highlight reel in the announcement and said he’s “excited to take what I have learned on the field & be able to provide my insight and opinions in a fun/professional environment.”

Sanders played for the Broncos from 2014-2018. He played a total of 12 years in the NFL with three Super Bowl appearances and two Pro Bowl appearances.