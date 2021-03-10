DUI charges dismissed for Melvin Gordon

Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon (25) runs past New York Jets outside linebacker Alec Ogletree (52) for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

DENVER (KDVR) — DUI and speeding charges were dismissed in Denver County Court Wednesday for Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon.

Gordon will pay a $479 fine and was ordered to serve 12 hours of community service for reckless driving.

Gordon was recorded driving 71 in a 35 on Oct. 13 at 5th Avenue and Speer Boulevard in Denver. He didn’t take a breathalyzer test at the scene.

Two weeks after the arrest in 2020, Gordon said via a Zoom press conference call, “I’m sorry I was even in the situation. I try to do my best to walk a straight line and lead by example with things like that. I’m a little upset that I even put myself in the situation for it to be brought to others, including my family who was reaching out. To the people of Denver and everyone, I don’t want anyone to feel like I don’t care and say, ‘Oh, he got his money, he doesn’t care.’ I do. I’m not happy I was in the situation.”

Gordon has one year left on his contract, guaranteed at $4.5 million. He also has a signing and roster bonus totaling over $7 million.