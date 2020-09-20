Drew Lock out after injuring shoulder in first quarter

Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock (3) is helped off the field after being injured after fumbling the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

PITTSBURGH (KDVR) – Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock will not return to Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers after injuring his shoulder.

The injury came on a sack in the first quarter that resulted in a turnover.

Drew Lock ruled OUT… (right shoulder). Tough start to week-2. — Nick Griffith (@NickGriffithTV) September 20, 2020

During the resulting Steelers drive, Lock remained in the sideline injury tent and was eventually taken to the locker room.

Early in the second quarter the team ruled him out for the remainder of the game.

It’s unclear what the extent of Lock’s shoulder injury is or if there is risk of him missing future games.

>>RELATED: Denver Broncos vs Pittsburgh Steelers: Game Day live updates

Oh man…. scary play right there. Be okay @DrewLock23 — Nick Griffith (@NickGriffithTV) September 20, 2020

Refresh this page for the latest details on Lock’s injury.