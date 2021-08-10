Denver Broncos QB battle continues into preseason games

Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock (3) looks to pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) – Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock will get the start in the first preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday.

Broncos head coach Vic Fangio said Teddy Bridgewater will start in the second game at Seattle.

Both Bridgewater and Lock have been neck and neck in competition to be the Broncos starting quarterback. Fangio said his decision to start Lock is the same reason he gave him the first snap to begin training camp, “he’s been here longer.”

As for the first preseason game at the Vikings, the plan is for the starters to play more than a quarter.

“I have confidence in them both,” Fangio said after Tuesday’s practice.

The Broncos will hold joint practices in Minnesota with the Vikings Wednesday and Thursday.