‘Dislocated peroneal tendon’; Von Miller’s injury may be season-ending

Von Miller #58 of the Denver Broncos warms up before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on November 17, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

ENGLEWOOD, Colo.— Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network says Von Miller’s specific injury is a dislocated peroneal tendon and it could take 5-6 months for him to recover.

“Essentially, the tendon flipped over the ankle bone. Best option is usually surgery, with a general recovery time of 5-6 months. Absolute best-case scenario is 3 months.” shared Rapoport on Tuesday morning.

‘The game is better with you out there’; Players, fans send well-wishes to Von Miller following injury

Miller was injured toward the end of practice on Tuesday.

The practice took place indoors because of a snowstorm that struck the Rocky Mountains after a series of upper-90s and 100-degree days.

Von Miller sustains serious ankle injury, might be season-ending

Miller appeared primed for a big season after adding several pounds of muscle in the offseason and rededicating himself. Last month, he said he was inspired by Kobe Bryant’s eulogy and Michael Jordan’s documentary.

Miller’s pass rushing partner, Bradley Chubb, has hit some rough patches in his return from a torn ACL, and coach Vic Fangio suggested recently that Chubb would take some time to get back to 100%.

The Broncos open the season Monday night against Tennessee.