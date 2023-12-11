DENVER (KDVR) — At 9 pounds and 1 ounce, the newest member of the Broncos family is making waves just by existing.

That’s because Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter Ciara and her husband, Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson have announced the birth of their newest child, a girl: Amora Princess Wilson.

Russell celebrated her birth on his X (formerly Twitter) page.

“2 wins in less than 24 hours!” he wrote.

The couple’s daughter shares Ciara’s middle name, Princess.

The Broncos won against the Chargers Sunday, 24-7, adding to the team’s chance of making a playoff slot.

Both parents told their new child in social media posts how much they love her. This is baby number three for the couple, but Ciara’s fourth. She had her oldest child with her ex-fiance, Future.

The couple will have plenty of room for the new little one at their Cherry Hills mansion, purchased for $25 million in April 2022. According to Realtor.com, the house has four bedrooms, 12 bathrooms and nine garages, among many other amenities.