LONDON (KDVR) — It is the closest cousin to American football. And this week in London, you can call it a family reunion of sorts.

Denver Broncos, meet the London Broncos. Founded in 1980, the London Broncos rugby league club is happy to play host.

“We are all Broncos,” Mike Eccles, director of rugby and performance, said with a pat on his club logo.

Denver Broncos vs. London Broncos

The clubs, with no relation, will share the spotlight this weekend when the Denver Broncos play the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday at Wembley Field.

Two physical sports, each with an admiration for the other.

“The collisions are huge and relentless,” Eccles said of the American game with pads.

“I think there are a lot of comparable skills,” club captain Will Lovell said. “Especially in the backline where they would love to test themselves as a wide receiver where they can cut in lines and shapes with their directions.”

So how much do the London Broncos know about the NFL?

“I know the Miami Dolphins, purely off of the Ace Ventura movies,” Eccles said. “No matter if you have an interest in the NFL, Jim Carrey and Dan Marino helped.”

The London Broncos will meet the Denver Broncos at Friday’s practice at Harrow School just outside of London.

FOX31 joins the Denver Broncos in London

The Denver Broncos arrived in London early Tuesday morning to prepare for the match against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The team will practice Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from Harrow School just outside of London.

It’s been more than 10 years since the Broncos crossed the pond. The team will face the Jaguars at Wembley Stadium, where the Jaguars will play their ninth game.

The FOX31 sports team is in London with the Broncos this week leading up to the big game at 7:30 a.m. MT on Sunday.