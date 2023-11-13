DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Broncos hit the road this week for the first time in a month as they head to Buffalo, New York, to take on the Bills on Monday Night Football.

The Broncos have won their past two games, including a 24-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, and should be well-rested after a bye last week.

The Bills, on the other hand, have lost two of their previous three games, including last week’s matchup against the Bengals, which Cincinnati won 24-18.

How to watch Broncos vs. Bills on TV and streaming

A prime-time matchup for the Broncos this week means everyone watching football will have their eyes turned to this game.

Kickoff : 6:15 p.m. MT

: 6:15 p.m. MT Channel: ESPN

While it’s still a bit too early to be looking at the playoffs, both teams are currently on the outside looking in. The Bills are a bubble team, but the Broncos would need a strong finish to the season if they’re hoping to get a shot.

Forecast for Broncos vs. Bills

Monday night is going to be an interesting night for football in Buffalo.

The forecast includes a chance for rain, and while the high during the day will be 50 degrees, temperatures will drop toward freezing overnight.

Fans watching here in Denver will have nicer weather, with a high of 65 degrees during the day and sunny skies. But if you’re watching somewhere that’s exposed to the elements, be prepared with a sweatshirt and jacket, as the after-dark start means temperatures will cool quickly.

Things to know for Broncos vs. Bills

The rut the Bills find themselves in has grown so deep, that running back Latavius Murray called an offensive players-only meeting to remind his teammates just how much talent is on Buffalo’s roster.

“He does a really good job of just making sure that we don’t lose ourselves within the process,” receiver Khalil Shakir said Thursday, revealing the meeting took place before practice.

The three-time defending AFC East champions have dropped three of five to fall out of the playoff picture. Their defense is missing three key starters, and Buffalo’s once-prolific Josh Allen-led offense is sputtering.

In its past five outings, Buffalo has produced more punts (14) than touchdowns (13) after combining to score 16 TDs and punting just seven times in its first four.

“The sense is, we’ve got our best football to play and it’s in front of us,” Allen said. “We’re not going to let the fact that we’re 5-4 make this team or divide us apart.”

The Broncos have faced enough adversity already — a 70-20 loss to Miami certainly stands out — during coach Sean Payton’s first season that they’re beginning to show signs of turning the corner. Denver has won two straight and is also well-rested coming out of its bye week.

“I feel like we’re a better team today than we were four or five weeks ago,” Payton said. “I think we’re a lot further down the road, and because of that, you get that much more invested and recognize the next opportunity at hand.”

While much of the focus would have normally revolved around Bills edge rusher Von Miller facing his former team for the first time since being traded by Denver to the Los Angeles Rams two years ago, this isn’t the time to reminisce.

Aside from the Bills’ struggles, Miller is still trying to find his footing while preparing to play his sixth game since missing 10 months following right knee surgery and has yet to register a sack.

“I felt better last game, but obviously there’s still some things that I’m trying to work through,” Miller said. “You know, it’s time. No need to sound the alarm, but it’s getting close.”

The Broncos are coming off a 24-9 win over Kansas City two weeks ago in which Denver snapped a 0-16 skid against its division rival. It was an outing in which Denver forced five turnovers. While Russell Wilson had three touchdown passes, the offense was spurred by a running attack that racked up 153 yards on 40 carries.

Wilson has thrown 16 TDs to match his total from last season while throwing just four interceptions.

“It was tough early on, but we kind of hit a little bit of a stride here,” Wilson said. “And I think that we’ve just got to keep our heads down and keep working.”

Remember 2021: That’s the message from Bills players and coach Sean McDermott in referring to the last time Buffalo was in jeopardy of missing the playoffs. Buffalo lost five of eight to drop to 7-6 before closing the season with four consecutive wins.

“Every year it seems like you’re banging your head against the wall,” McDermott said. “So it’s never easy. But the belief is important. … I think they’re ready for the challenge and that’s what the Buffalo Bills do.”

Broncos about-face: Denver’s defense still ranks last in the league in yards allowed (405) and is tied for 31st in points surrendered (28.3), but the Broncos have held their last three opponents to 19, 17 and nine points — and two of those were against the reigning Super Bowl champion Chiefs. The unit that allowed a whopping 10 touchdowns to the Dolphins in Week 2 held Patrick Mahomes out of the end zone entirely.

“They may make some plays, but once we get into that red zone, our standard is to hold them to three or no points,” cornerback Patrick Surtain II said. “That’s the standard we’ve held ourselves to these past few weeks, so it’s a great thing going on.”

Miller time: Miller said there’s no bad blood between him and the Broncos because he left on good terms after spending his first 10-plus seasons in Denver. He still keeps in touch with his former teammates, including attending receiver Courtland Sutton’s wedding this offseason.

“It’s not like a revenge game or anything like that for me,” Miller said, before acknowledging how significant it might be for him to make an impact. “What a better week to get it done than this week, ‘Monday Night Football’ going against my old team.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.