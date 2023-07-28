CENTENNIAL, Colo. (KDVR) — The 2023 Denver Broncos training camp opens to the public on Friday morning.

Some fans already began lining up to get in. They’ve been camping out since midnight in front of the Centura Health Training Center.

The team is hosting 12 public training sessions this season.

Friday, July 28 at 10 a.m.

Saturday, July 29 at 10 a.m.: Training Camp: Back Together Weekend

Monday, July 31 at 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 1 at 10 a.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 2 at 10 a.m.

Friday, Aug. 4 at 10 a.m.

Saturday, Aug. 5 at 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 8 at 10 a.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 9 at 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 15 at 10 a.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 16 at 10 a.m.

Thursday, Aug. 17 at 10 a.m.

That said, all 12 sessions have already sold out.

For the first time this year, fans must have a ticket to get in. Tickets were free to all guests.

The parking lots at the Centura Health Training Center open at 8 a.m. Gates to the field open at 9 a.m. and practice begins at 10 a.m.