Denver Broncos trade Von Miller to the Rams, report says

DENVER (KDVR) — The NFL trade deadline is still 24 hours away, but the Denver Broncos have made a big splash by trading linebacker Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams.

The trade was first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter at 10:25 a.m. mountain time.

Schefter is reporting that the Broncos will get two 2022 picks in return, both will be the second day of the draft meaning second or third round.

Miller was drafted by the Broncos in 2011 and has 110 sacks since that time. His highest was 2012 when he had 18.5 sacks. He sat out last year with an ankle injury and has only played intermittently this season, and did not play yesterday against the Washington Football Team.

Miller, who wears glasses himself, runs a charity called Von’s Vision that provides eyewear to low-income students.

