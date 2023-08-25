DENVER (KDVR) — Saturday marks the end of the 2023 preseason for the Denver Broncos when the Orange and Blue host the Los Angeles Rams at 7 p.m.

Ahead of the final preseason game, the Broncos will unveil $100 million in upgrades to Empower Field at Mile High in an event on Friday morning.

Officials said the renovations made during the offseason are among the largest in the stadium’s 22-year history.

These upgrades were completed in a single offseason, and some of those changes include:

Videoboard enhancements

Improvements to the elevators

Wi-Fi service

Changes to the team store

Upgrades in the premium hospitality areas

There are also some new changes to the food and beverages being offered at the stadium. According to the stadium, Empower Field features 12 local restaurants that are available throughout the concourses.

FOX31 will get a sneak peek of the upgrades and all the menu changes coming for the 2023-2024 Broncos season. Lisa D’ Souza will have the latest updates beginning at 10 a.m.