Denver Broncos to honor Mike Shanahan with Ring of Fame ceremony Friday

DENVER (KDVR) — It’s been a long time coming, but former Denver Broncos coach Mike Shanahan is finally getting some recognition from the team with his induction into the Ring of Fame.
Shanahan coached the Broncos from 1995 through 2008, during which time the team won Super Bowls XXXII and XXXIII with John Elway at quarterback.
Friday night a 6 p.m., a ceremony unveiling Shanahan’s pillar at the Ring Of Fame Plaza will be held for fans to attend in person. For those unable to attend, the ceremony will also be streamed on FOX31 NOW.
Shanahan will also have his named added to the Ring of Fame façade on the stadium during halftime of the game against the Las Vegas Raiders.