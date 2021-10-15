Denver Broncos to honor Mike Shanahan with Ring of Fame ceremony Friday

FILE – In this Nov. 25, 2007, file photo, Denver Broncos coach Mike Shanahan watches his team during the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Chicago. Shanahan has been elected to the Denver Broncos Ring of Fame and will be inducted in 2021 because of COVID-19 precautions. Shanahan was coach from 1995-2008 after serving as a Broncos assistant from 1984-87 and 1989-91. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File)

DENVER (KDVR) — It’s been a long time coming, but former Denver Broncos coach Mike Shanahan is finally getting some recognition from the team with his induction into the Ring of Fame.

Shanahan coached the Broncos from 1995 through 2008, during which time the team won Super Bowls XXXII and XXXIII with John Elway at quarterback.

Friday night a 6 p.m., a ceremony unveiling Shanahan’s pillar at the Ring Of Fame Plaza will be held for fans to attend in person. For those unable to attend, the ceremony will also be streamed on FOX31 NOW.

Shanahan will also have his named added to the Ring of Fame façade on the stadium during halftime of the game against the Las Vegas Raiders.