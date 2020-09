Live Game Updates

DENVER (KDVR) — More than 5,000 fans will be allowed into Empower Field at Mile High for Sunday’s game versus Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

We will provide live updates here throughout the game.

Kickoff is set for 2:25 p.m. The game will be on FOX31. We will also have a 1-hour special right after the game on FOX31.