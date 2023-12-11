DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Broncos Team Store at Empower Field at Mile High is seeing an uptick in fans coming out to buy gear after some big wins.

“I’m a die-hard Broncos fan. I have been all my life,” Jeremy Johnson said. “I’m a Colorado native here.”

FOX31 met Johnson at the team shop on Monday night. He was there to pick up some Broncos clothes to give his family for Christmas.

“I’m here looking for some Broncos gear to send to my cousins in upstate New York,” Johnson said.

Johnson said he got his Christmas wish — just in time for the Broncos to start playing well — by finally getting season tickets. Johnson just made it off the waitlist after 21 years.

“I finally got them last season. We all know how last season went,” Johnson said. “This season has been a lot more exciting. I am happy to see the defense is stepping up and the offense is finally starting to click.”

Johnson said he signed up to be a season ticketholder back when he was 21 years old. Now at 42 years old, he has his seats.

“Broncos have been part of my life and part of my family’s lives,” Johnson said. “It brings us all together.”

The Broncos take on the Detroit Lions this Saturday.

“Go Broncos, and Merry Christmas,” Johnson said.