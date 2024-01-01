DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton said he wanted a “spark” offensively last week when he benched quarterback Russell Wilson.

So, did the offense provide the fireworks needed to start the new year in the right direction?

“There were some things I was real encouraged about,” Payton said on his weekly Zoom call as he looked back on the 16-9 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. “This team has been resilient and tough.”

Out of the box, the head coach made it clear that Jarrett Stidham would be the starting quarterback in the season finale against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, and Wilson would be the backup.

“I thought Stidham did a good job after seeing the tape with the ball security, all those things you want to see from that position,” Payton described as the Broncos did not give the ball away on Sunday. “A lot of positives to build off of.”

Is Stidham the answer at quarterback for the Broncos in 2024?

“I think these are important snaps and games for him,” said Payton.

Up next for the Broncos, a road trip to Las Vegas where the team currently rides a seven-game losing streak to the Raiders.

Extra Points

On the injury front, tackle Mike McGlinchey suffered a rib injury, and safety Delarrin Turner-Yell suffered an ACL and will be placed on injured reserve for the rest of the season.

With a sack Sunday, outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper (8.5 for the season) has caught the attention of Payton, “He’s extremely physical.”