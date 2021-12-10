Denver Broncos release statement on passing of Demaryius Thomas

SANTA CLARA, CA – FEBRUARY 03: Demaryius Thomas #88 of the Denver Broncos speaks to the media during the Broncos media availability for Super Bowl 50 at the Santa Clara Marriott on February 3, 2016 in Santa Clara, California. The Broncos will play the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50 on February 7, 2016. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — Former Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas passed away at 33.

Police in the Atlanta suburb of Roswell said Thomas was found dead in his home.

“Preliminary information is that his death stems from a medical issue, and our investigators currently have no reason to believe otherwise,” a police spokesperson said in a statement early Friday.

The Broncos released a statement following the announcement of Thomas’ passing:

“We are devastated and completely heartbroken by the sudden, tragic passing of Demaryius Thomas. D.T. was beloved by our entire organization, his teammates and coaches, and our fans. Recently retiring as a Bronco, we were very much looking forward to celebrating Demaryius for years to come as one of the greatest players in franchise history. “During nine seasons in Denver, Demaryius established himself as a dominant, record-setting wide receiver who was an instrumental part of two championship runs and our victory in Super Bowl 50. His legacy as a Bronco extended far beyond the playing field as a caring, generous member of our community. D.T. loved giving back—especially spending time with children—and impacted countless lives through the Broncos Boys and Girls Club, hospital visits, his annual football camp and many other genuine interactions. Demaryius’ humility, warmth, kindness and infectious smile will always be remembered by those who knew him and loved him. “We have lost an incredible player and a special person in Demaryius Thomas. Our hearts and deepest sympathies go out to the Thomas family and all who are grieving this unimaginable loss.” Denver Broncos