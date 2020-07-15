Denver Broncos offer refunds for 2020 season ticket holders

DENVER (KDVR) – The 2020 NFL season is still expected to take place as scheduled, but on Wednesday the Denver Broncos announced several changes that fans can expect, including a limited capacity.

Because of this, the team has offered full refunds to season ticket holders and people who have already purchased single-game tickets.

“Based on local and league health policies, we unfortunately will be unable to host all Season Ticket Members at Broncos games this year,” an email to fans said. “Reduced seating capacity will be required at Empower Field at Mile High as well as the other NFL stadiums due to COVID-19.”

Season ticket holders who wish to attend games do not have to do anything. They will be given first priority when health guidelines have been established and it’s decided how many fans will be able to attend games.

“For any games you are unable to attend based on local guidelines, you will have the option of receiving a credit for next season or a refund when ticket availability is determined,” the team’s email said.

“…The gameday experience this season at Empower Field at Mile High will look and feel very different.”



If you are a ticket holder who does not wish to attend games, you can roll them over to the 2021 season or collect a refund.

“There will be no penalty to your standing or priority number as a valued Season Ticket Member if you elect to receive a refund, and you will be eligible to purchase your tickets again in 2021,” the email said.

As for safety procedures at Empower Field at Mile High, face coverings will be required and social distancing measures will be in effect. The team and stadium have also installed touchless bathroom fixtures, cashless concession options and new air purification technology.

The email concluded by asking fans to do everything the can to slow and stop the spread of COVID-19 so a football season can take place.

“We encourage you to continue doing your part in fighting COVID-19 by following all health recommendations such as wearing a mask in public and maintaining social distancing.”