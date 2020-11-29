Live Updates: Broncos – down 4 QBs – face Saints on FOX31

DENVER (AP/KDVR) — The Denver Broncos will be without their four quarterbacks when they host the New Orleans Saints today. Starter Drew Lock, backup Brett Rypien and practice squad veteran Blake Bortles were deemed high-risk close contacts with No. 3 quarterback Jeff Driskel on Wednesday, the day before Driskel tested positive for COVID-19.

Wide receiver Kendall Hinton is reportedly the starting quarterback for the game. In his college career at Wake Forest, Hinton played his first three seasons at quarterback.

Saints at Broncos: Live on FOX31

Pregame: 1 p.m. | Kickoff: 2:05 p.m.

The four quarterbacks weren’t wearing their masks the whole time they were together as required by the league’s pandemic protocols, a person with direct knowledge of the situation told the AP. That person also spoke on condition of anonymity because neither the league nor the Broncos revealed that information.

