DENVER (KDVR) — It’s down to the final three games for the Denver Broncos.

Following a lackluster showing in Detroit against the Lions on Saturday, the Broncos are now in a must-win situation down the stretch.

“Focus on the next game,” said head coach Sean Payton on his weekly Zoom call as he prepares his team to face the New England Patriots on Sunday at Empower Field. “It’s going to take three wins and it starts this week.”

The Broncos were outmatched and left Detroit visibly upset this past weekend as Payton showed his anger on the field and in his post-game press conference.

“It was in the heat of the moment,” reflected the head coach as he yelled at quarterback Russell Wilson Saturday after a bizarre sequence where the Broncos were stopped at the goal line twice and penalized on a reversed touchdown. “We can’t lose that game twice.”

Now, the focus turns to the playoff hunt. Entering Week 16, the Broncos find themselves on the outside looking in. The team is ranked 11th, five spots out of the final wild card position.

“I think the leadership and experience in this locker room will be leaned on, and I think it will serve us well,” said Payton.

Extra points

Payton expects tight end Greg Dulcich to play in at least one of the last three games.

He also said the running game needs to show improvement in the final game of the season.