Denver Broncos look to end losing streak as fans return to Empower Field

DENVER (KDVR) – No one likes losing. Just ask the Broncos after an 0-2 start.

“It’s all mental,” said Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick. “That’s just one of those hurdles that you need to get over. We’re right there every single game, and honestly, I’m getting tired of saying it. We have to go in with the mentality of, ‘(Expletive) all that. We’re going to win this next game.’ No matter how it happens, we just need to win.”

The Broncos will be without quarterback Drew Lock and wide receiver Courtland Sutton. Both were injured in last week’s loss to the Steelers. Lock suffered a severe rotator cuff strain and will be sidelined around 2-6 weeks. His replacement will be Jeff Driskel, who replaced Lock last Sunday.

“I think he did well,” Patrick said about Driskel. “He came into the game and gave us a chance to win the game.”

The team did sign Blake Bortles to add to the quarterback room. He will not be able to join the team on the field until the end of the week due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Wide Receiver Courtland Sutton will be out for the rest of the season after tearing his ACL, a blow to the team that is trying to find is offensive groove. The Broncos currently rank 26th in the NFL yards per game.

The Broncos will host Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this Sunday, 2:25 p.m. at Empower Field at Mile High. About 5,700 fans, or 7.5% of stadium capacity, will be able to attend.

“I think the fans will come out and we want them to make some noise and get inside Tom Brady’s head,” said Broncos defensive tackle Mike Purcell. “We’re out here battling, and we’re just plays away. Fan noise can go a long way with momentum. We’ll be excited to see some people out there.”

The game can be seen on FOX31 Denver, with complete post game coverage following the game at 6:00 p.m.