Denver Broncos introduce new cornerback Ronald Darby

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Broncos held a news conference Thursday to introduce Ronald Darby.

The Broncos signed cornerback Ronald Darby to a three-year, $30 million deal with nearly $20 million of it guaranteed.

Darby played every snap for the Washington Football Team last year, his sixth in the NFL. The 27-year-old is out of Florida State, where he helped win a National Championship. He spent his first two seasons in Buffalo, then three in Philadelphia where he was part of a Super Bowl winner in 2017.