Denver Broncos get back to work in week 2

DENVER (KDVR) — On a day when the NFL received numerous positive returns, all from a lab in New Jersey, altering the practicing plans of six teams — the Broncos stayed right on track.

“I feel really good about our players attention to detail,” noted new offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur. “There’s always mistakes in practice, but I rarely see the same mistake twice, the important thing is to learn and learn quickly”.

When you think of things in those terms, especially with a young offense, you need a lot of the more experienced guys helping out.

“I’ll give Courtland (Sutton). Tim (Patrick) and DeaSean Hamilton a lot of credit,” Shurmur continued, “they’ve really put their arms around the young guys and they’re trying to bring them along.”

Von Miller was back at practice today, although more as a cheerleader than participant. Josey Jewell was getting most of the reps of injured inside linebacker Todd Davis, on a defense that looks quick, athletic and active.

“The history of our defenses is that they spike in the second year,” claimed coordinator Ed Donatell, who’s worked alongside Fangio for 10 years.

Based on reps, Lloyd Cushenberry seems to gaining in the three-way race for center. The rookie out of LSU was one of the few Broncos who got good marks from Fangio today.

It’s an advantage that he’s played center for most of his college career (the two other candidates-Patrick Morris and Austin Schlottmann both play multiple positions on the offensive line).

So cautious optimism after just eight days of practice, couched with the knowledge that they still have 22 days to get better.