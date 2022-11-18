DENVER (KDVR) – Following their loss in Nashville last week, the Denver Broncos aim to bounce back against the Raiders of Las Vegas when they arrive for their Sunday afternoon showdown.

The Denver Broncos are carrying a 3-6 record heading into their clash with the Las Vegas Raiders, and this week the game will be on FOX31.

What channel is the game on?

This week, the game between the Denver Broncos and the Las Vegas Raiders is set to kick off at 2:05 p.m. on FOX31.

Pregame coverage kicks off with Orange & Blue Gameday at 1 p.m., on FOX31.

FOX31 News at 5 will have a post-game breakdown right after the game.