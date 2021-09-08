Denver Broncos complete guide to the 2021-22 season

DENVER (KDVR) — The 2021-22 Denver Broncos schedule kicks off on Sunday on FOX31. The Broncos will play in New York against the Giants.

Schedule

Week 1: Denver Broncos at New York Giants – on FOX31 at 2:25 p.m.

Denver Broncos at New York Giants – on FOX31 at 2:25 p.m. Week 2: Denver Broncos at Jacksonville Jaguars – 11 a.m.

Denver Broncos at Jacksonville Jaguars – 11 a.m. Week 3: Denver Broncos vs New York Jets – 2:05 p.m.

Denver Broncos vs New York Jets – 2:05 p.m. Week 4: Denver Broncos vs Baltimore Ravens – 2:25 p.m.

Denver Broncos vs Baltimore Ravens – 2:25 p.m. Week 5: Denver Broncos at Pittsburgh Steelers – on FOX31 at 11 a.m.

Denver Broncos at Pittsburgh Steelers – on FOX31 at 11 a.m. Week 6: Denver Broncos vs Las Vegas Raiders – 2:25 p.m.

Denver Broncos vs Las Vegas Raiders – 2:25 p.m. Week 7: Denver Broncos at Cleveland Browns – Thursday Night Football on FOX31

Denver Broncos at Cleveland Browns – Thursday Night Football on FOX31 Week 8: Denver Broncos vs Washington Football Team – on FOX31 at 2:25 p.m.

Denver Broncos vs Washington Football Team – on FOX31 at 2:25 p.m. Week 9: Denver Broncos at Dallas Cowboys – on FOX31 at 11 a.m.

Denver Broncos at Dallas Cowboys – on FOX31 at 11 a.m. Week 10: Denver Broncos vs Philadelphia Eagles – 2:25 p.m.

Denver Broncos vs Philadelphia Eagles – 2:25 p.m. Week 11: BYE

BYE Week 12: Denver Broncos vs Los Angeles Chargers – 2:05 p.m.

Denver Broncos vs Los Angeles Chargers – 2:05 p.m. Week 13: Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs – 11 a.m.

Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs – 11 a.m. Week 14: Denver Broncos vs Detroit Lions – on FOX31 at 2:05 p.m.

Denver Broncos vs Detroit Lions – on FOX31 at 2:05 p.m. Week 15: Denver Broncos vs Cincinnati Bengals – 2:05 p.m.

Denver Broncos vs Cincinnati Bengals – 2:05 p.m. Week 16: Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders – 2:25 p.m.

Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders – 2:25 p.m. Week 17: Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers – 2:05 p.m.

Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers – 2:05 p.m. Week 18: Denver Broncos vs Kansas City Chiefs – 2:25 p.m.

Roster:

Quarterback (2): Teddy Bridgewater, Drew Lock

Specialists (3): Brandon McManus, Sam Martin, Jacob Bobenmoyer

Running Backs (5): Melvin Gordon, Javonte Williams, Royce Freeman, and Mike Boone (on short term IR)

Wide Receivers (5): Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, K.J. Hamler, Tim Patrick, Diontae Spencer

Tight Ends (4): Noah Fant, Albert Okwuegbunam, Eric Saubert, Andrew Beck

Offensive Line (8): Garett Bolles, Dalton Risner, Lloyd Cushenberry, Graham Glasgow, Bobby Massie, Calvin Anderson, Quinn Meinerz, Netane Muti

Defensive Line (7): Shelby Harris, Dre’Mont Jones, Mike Purcell, McTelvin Agim, DeShawn Williams, and Jonathan Harris

Edge Rushers (5): Von Miller, Bradley Chubb, Malik Reed, Jonathon Cooper, and Andre Mintze

Linebackers (5): Alexander Johnson, Josey Jewell, Justin Strnad, Baron Browning, and Jonas Griffith

Secondary (11): Kyle Fuller, Ronald Darby, Bryce Callahan, Patrick Surtain II, Kareem Jackson, Justin Simmons, Caden Sterns, P.J. Locke III, Jamar Johnson, Kary Vincent, and Michael Ojemudia (on short term IR)

2021-22 Team Captains

The Broncos named Teddy Bridgewater, Von Miller, Simmons, Kareem Jackson, Brandon McManus and Courtland Sutton as team captains for the 2021-22 season.

Getting to the game

The Colorado Department of Transportation will resume Bustang to Broncos service this season.

RTD announced the suspension of its BroncosRide line in March of 2020.

COVID-19 Rules

Each stadium is allowing full capacity, but setting its own protocols. The National Football League has a “Fan Health Promise” that is essentially a waiver anyone attending any NFL game agrees to.

Week/Opponent Mask required Vaccination required 1 – New York Giants no no 2 – Jacksonville Jaguars no no 5 – Pittsburgh Steelers yes, indoors no 7 – Cleveland Browns no no 9 – Dallas Cowboys no no 13- Kansas City Chiefs yes, indoors no 16 – Las Vegas Raiders no yes 17 – Los Angeles Chargers yes no

Orange & Blue Report

