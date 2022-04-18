DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Broncos will entertain five prospective buyers in early May to discuss the team’s next owner, according to Sportico.

The known hats in the ring are Rob Walton, Todd Boehly, and Josh Harris.

Walton, the son of Walmart founder Sam Walton is one of the richest people on Earth with a net worth of nearly $70 billion.

According to Forbes, Harris co-founded an investment firm more than 30 years ago with billionaires Leon Black and Marc Rowan.

Apollo, Harris’ investment group, manages more than $470 billion in assets, Forbes reported. He already owns a piece of the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers, along with the NHL’s New Jersey Devils, NFL’s Pittsburgh Steelers, and the English Premier League’s Crystal Palace Football Club.

Boehly is an owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Los Angeles Lakers, the Los Angeles Sparks, Cloud9, and DraftKings. He is also the co-founder, chairman, and chief executive officer of the Eldridge investment group.

There had been mention of Byron Allen and an investment group being interested, but it’s unclear if they put in a formal bid. Citing that the NFL needs him to join the ownership group, Allen said he was bidding to be the NFL’s first Black owner.

This story will be updated as we learn more about the bidders and potential future owners.