DENVER (KDVR) — Since the new ownership bought the Denver Broncos last year, there have been many conversations around the possibility of building a new stadium – and now it seems there may be action in that direction.

Many people awoke to an email Friday morning with a survey about building a new stadium for the team and what they would like.

The email was seemingly sent randomly to people who have bought tickets, including season ticket holders, but not everyone received it.

“Your feedback matters and will help shape future decisions regarding Empower Field at Mile High,” an email introducing the survey says.

After a few questions about demographics, the survey begins in earnest with a slide saying, “The Denver Broncos are exploring the possibility of constructing a new state-of-the-art football stadium…”

The current stadium was approved by Denver voters in November 1998, with construction beginning the next year and the first game being held there in the fall of 2001. This puts it at about the midpoint for stadium age; the oldest active stadium is Soldier Field in Chicago, which opened in 1924, and the newest are SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles and Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, which both opened in 2020.

Other questions on the survey ask about location, important features for a stadium to have, roof type and the impact of a mixed-use development.

“We are deeply committed to providing the best stadium and gameday experience in the NFL. On behalf of our entire organization, thank you for your support of the Denver Broncos,” the survey email said.

The email and survey didn’t contain any details about when a decision would be made, but people who received the survey have until April 3 to respond.