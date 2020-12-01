Denver Broncos activate Drew Lock, other QBs of COVID-19 reserve list

Drew Lock during the Denver Broncos’ win over the Miami Dolphins on Nov. 22. (Credit: AP Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — One week without an active quarterback is more than plenty for the Denver Broncos and their fans.

Tuesday, the Broncos officially activated Drew Lock, Brett Rypien and Blake Bortles from their COVID-19 reserve list.

The Qs are back! — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) December 1, 2020

The move comes after Sunday’s 31-3 loss to the New Orleans Saints, where the team had to turn to practice squad wide receiver Kendall Hinton to lead the team.

It is expected that Lock, Rypien and Bortles will practice with the team Wednesday.

Jeff Driskel’s status is still in doubt, as he continues to recover from his COVID-19 diagnosis.

The Broncos and the rest of the NFL closed their facilities Monday and Tuesday to slow the spread of the disease.

Broncos are scheduled to travel to Kansas City and face the Chiefs Sunday night.